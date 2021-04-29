K9 Magazine Issue 147

In This Issue...
- Behaviour: 22 Golden Dog Training Rules Every Owner Should Know
- Interview: Adam McArthur
- Talking Point: Why Dogs Kill People (Understanding Fatal Dog Attacks)
- Behaviour: The 5 Worst Dog Habits That Owners Dislike (& How To Cure Them)
- Nutrition: Wet Food vs Kibble (Which Is Best For Your Dog?)
- Health: How To Spot The Symptoms Of Deadly Lungworm In Your Dog
- Health: How To Get Rid Of Dog Fleas (The Fastest Way)
- Best Dog Products: The Best Puppy Chew Toys In 2021
- Nutrition: What To Do If Your Dog Won't Eat (Feeding Advice For Dogs Who Are Fussy Eaters)
- Health: Professional Secrets Of Top Dog Groomers Revealed (How They Do It)
- Lifestyle: How To Get Rid Of Dog Smells In The House
- Talking Point: Dogs Have Entirely Changed The History of The World, Here's Why
