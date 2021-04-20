The Best Puppy Chew Toys For 2021

Puppies love playtime, this is a fact known across all continents. Where puppies exist, playtime exists. As puppies are naturally inquisitive and playful, they benefit from the toys that keep them stimulated and engaged as they develop.

Puppies explore through their mouths, so they’ll chew almost anything they can get their teeth into. By providing them with toys that indulge their teething instincts, you’re more likely to help them soothe painful gums and distract from the discomfort of teething.

Our guide to selecting the best chew toys for puppies is designed to help you make the best choice based on multiple selection criteria.

Selection criteria for picking recommended puppy chew toys



Good quality and safety. In our opinion, this is crucial because as we choose our puppy chew toys, we also consider not only the beneficial effects on their teeth and gums but as well as their overall health, keeping the puppies happy, preventing negative tendencies and away from toxic chemicals and materials.

Value for money. While they are often more expensive than cheaper chew toys, they will serve better. If you're buying puppy chew toys in 2021, you need to know that we've tested them and consider them to be high quality. Hold your puppy safe and save your cash. How much puppies enjoy them. As the chew toy serves a vital purpose in a puppy's hygiene, it is also a must that your puppies love the feel and enjoy the chew toy. Find a chew toy which keeps your puppies safe, happy and contented.

About our best puppy chew toy recommendations

We’ll be updating and adding to this best puppy chew toy guide so you can bookmark the page and we'll keep you posted when any new puppy chew toy meets our selection criteria for recommendation.

So, let's' get started. Here are our favourite puppy chew toy in 2021 so far.

Puppy Starter Kit Chew Bones Nylabone Puppy Starter Kit Chew Bones Priced from £9.20 About Nylabone Puppy Starter Kit Chew Bones: This Puppy Starter Kit is intended especially for small breeds of dog. Such breeds that will not be above the size of 11 kg at around 6 months of age. As a general guide, any dog breed around the size of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, a Westie, a Shih Tzu or a Jack Russell Terrier would be suited to this starter pack to help with teething. The chicken flavoured starter bone is softer and more flexible for teething puppies who only have first teeth; not for puppies with any adult teeth. The hard white chew is for later on when your puppy has adult teeth, the puppy must still be no more than 11kg at this stage. Both puppy chew toys are great for dental hygiene, tiny bristles raise on the bone during chewing, like a mini toothbrush to help keep teeth clean and prevent tartar build up Buy Now

Latex Soft Chews Petface Latex Pea Pod Soft Chew Priced from £4.99 About Petface Latex Pea Pod Soft Chew: Petface Pea Pod Dog Toy is made of latex material. Great for your pet’s interactive and play toy. Dogs are playful by nature and this toy is perfect for younger dogs as the soft latex is not too tough for them to play with. Suitable for puppy and small adult dog. According to its manufacturer, it provides a combination of durable materials and interactive fun, allows dog and owner to bond over an enjoyable shared play experience. Also provided with a variety of textures to stimulate their senses and great for outdoor training, instilling obedience, exercise and fun. Buy Now

Puppy Teething Stick Kong’s Puppy Teething Stick Priced from £8.75 About Kong’s Puppy Teething Stick: The natural KONG Puppy soft rubber formula is customized to soothe growing puppy’s baby teeth and gums. The strategically designed and patented Denta-Ridges help to clean teeth and gums for improved dental hygiene. The KONG Puppy Teething Stick is even more enticing when the center and Denta-Ridges are stuffed with KONG Puppy Easy Treat , Puppy Snacks or peanut butter. Buy Now

Squeak Puppy Interactive Play Toy Petper Squeak Puppy Interactive Play Toy Priced from £12.46 About Petper Squeak Puppy Interactive Play Toy: Made with soft, durable, safe and non-toxic latex. Easy-to-clean latex prevents the build-up of bacteria. Hidden squeaker design for extra fun during playtime. Dog toys are an easy way to keep your pet healthy and happy. Train your pet and catch their attention. Buy Now

Teeth Cleaning Massager Vivi Bear Teeth Cleaning Massager Priced from £15.98 About Vivi Bear Teeth Cleaning Massager: The newest dog toothbrush stick is made of natural rubber which is non-toxic and eco-friendly. Soft texture designed to be safe for your dog’s gums. According to its manufacturer, it will not hurt your dogs health and helps them to clean their teeth and protect them from oral diseases. More sturdy and will not be chewed off easily. This toothbrush stick covers with bristles on the top and has a holding base on the bottom. Rigid bristles helps to grind away plaque and loosen tartar in hard to reach places. And toothpaste can be inserted toothpaste along the bristle lined grooves which helps pets to clean their teeth deeply. Buy Now

We will be updating this article regularly with fuller reviews of the best puppy chew toy 2021 has to offer as well as any others we find and think you have to know about - so check back regularly for updates!

If you have a puppy chew toy recommendation that our readers should know about, we want to hear from you. Feel free to suggest your favourite puppy chew toy in the comments section below.

See our other 'Best of' dog product guides: