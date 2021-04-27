Adam McArthur: “Dogs Can Bring So Much Joy”

Adam McArthur is a huge animal lover. After losing his longtime furry companion Cooper last year, he and his wife adopted an adorable terrier mix named River.

She is quite the talented pup who has already mastered the commands sit, lay down, shake, fetch and high-five. McArthur is even teaching River a few special tricks.

When he says “give me a boop”, she’ll bump his nose with hers and they’re currently working on “hug” where River lowers her head and they put their heads together. See more photos of River here.

He can be heard as the lead in the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen, which is based on the popular Japanese manga series of the same name.

He voices Yuuji Itadori, a first-year at Sugisawa Municipal High School #3 and an anomaly that was able to survive the deadly poison from the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna.

Itadori’s existence is so rare that there’s been no equal in a thousand years. He accepts this as his fate and now uses his Curse to stop wrongful deaths.

The show is streaming now on HBO Max and Crunchyroll.

McArthur is best known for his four-season run as fan-favourite Marco Diaz on the hit Disney XD series Star vs. the Forces of Evil. The show was one of Google’s top trending comedy shows.

We wanted to know more about Adam and his passion for dogs.

Tell us all about all the dogs you've loved in your life. (this is your chance to tell us everything about your dogs, past or present. Names, ages, breeds - we want to know everything!)

Believe it or not, I never had a dog growing up! It wasn’t until after college that I decided I wanted to get a dog. I was living with a roommate and we both worked from home so it seemed like a good time.

I rescued a two-year-old terrier mix that I named Cooper. He was the BEST dog and had such a funny personality. He was my little buddy and I had him for 14 years before he passed.

I used to take him everywhere with me. All of my friends knew and loved him and would always try to get me to let them babysit.

I used to crack up because he’d watch TV with me and any time an animal was onscreen he’d go nuts. He loved other animals in real life, but if they were on the TV, he’d go wild.

The second and current little doggo in my life is an 11-month-old terrier mix I rescued at 8 weeks. I waited about a year and a half after Cooper passed to get her and to be honest, I was so nervous.

I didn’t want to “replace” Coop and I was still sad he was gone. But after getting River, I’m so happy. She is incredible. I’ve never met a smarter dog. She is up to about 12 tricks and I plan to keep going!

I’d love to get her in front of the camera on TV and film. She’s a total character and has the sweetest personality.

You're obviously a huge dog lover. How long have dogs been a major part of your life and how would you explain the importance of dogs to someone who hadn't ever experienced the joy of a canine/human relationship in their life?

I’ve had a dog now for the better part of 16 years. Like I said before, I was late to the party as my family never had them growing up. Dogs can bring so much joy.

They are so loyal, loving and fun! I’m pretty strict and regimented about training, which I think is really important.

Dogs love to have structure and working on training/communication can really set you up for a successful relationship with your pup.

What are your favourite things to do with your dog(s)?

I love playing in the backyard and working on tricks! We practice new tricks almost daily. Her latest is bringing me the mail from the mail slot.

She’s almost got it! We also love to wrestle and play tug of war.

You have a really interesting career... What advice would you give to the many people who wanted to follow your path in career terms? What are the absolute best (and worst) things about your work?

Thank you! I really love what I do so much. I know a lot of people dream about being an actor - my best advice is to get into an acting class and go for it.

I’ve always been of the mindset that if someone has to book these jobs, it might as well be me!

One of the best parts of my job is the amazing and creative people I get to work with. I also love that I get to be on shows that have an impact on people’s lives.

Growing up, I loved cartoons and I still think about the shows I loved as a kid. The fact that I get to be that for people is something truly special.

Of course, with everything there are negatives. I audition for hundreds of jobs I’ll never get. And there can definitely be ups and downs with that.

But overall, the longer you’re in the industry (I’ve been doing this for 22 years) you get used to it and can focus on the positives!

Here are our quick-fire questions, are you ready?

Always!

Which do you prefer and why?

Big dogs or little dogs?

Medium! Los Angeles is a medium dog kind of city. I’ve got just enough room in my backyard and house for a medium friend.

Calm, relaxed dogs or dogs who live at 100mph?

I like a dog that can do both! Sometimes I want to play and sometimes I want to relax. I love it when my pup can match my mood.

Dogs who do as they're asked most of the time or dogs who do pretty much whatever they like whenever they like?

I love an obedient pup. It’s the only way to go.

Dogs who love to walk by your side or dogs who like to race off and cover ten thousand yards in 3 seconds?

Both! I want a dog to listen and stay close, but runoff and have fun when I say it’s okay.

Days off or days at work?

Days at work. I love my job!

The fastest route or the scenic route?

Fastest.

Nighttime or early morning?

Nighttime.

Describe the last time you laughed out loud because of something you saw a dog do?

I am constantly laughing at my dog. I’ve been training her to get the mail… sometimes it works and sometimes I find envelopes hidden around the house. I need to train her to hide the bills!

What do you like to do in your downtime?

I love going out for boba/bubble tea and playing video games with friends to wind down.

Let us in on a secret that very few people know about you?

I love cars! I have a 1970 VW Bus, a 1972 VW Bus and a 1991 Nissan Figaro. If you don’t know what a Figaro is, look it up! You won’t find a cuter car.

What is your current favourite…?

TV show?

I’ve been in a game show kind of mood lately and The Challenge on MTV has been one of my longtime favourites. Also, Cobra Kai!

Album?

Today’s Hits on Apple Music

Film?

I miss the movies!

Website?

Amiami.com - they have great toys and collectibles.

Animal charity(s)?

Local shelters all the way.

If you had to choose just one, what product or service would you say has most changed your life do you think and why? (can be technology, beauty, food, pet-related, book - anything)

The Adobe Creative Suite and my iPhone. I can do almost everything I need to do with those tools.

Tell us about some of your most memorable moments from your work?

Every time I get a call from my agent that I’ve booked a job is a memory I cherish. I work really hard to get those calls!

I’ve also planned several fan meet and greet events throughout the past five or so years at local boba tea shops and getting to interact with fans has been amazing!

Finish the following sentence, "dogs are..."

Fun.

And finally, this is always a tough question and often requires some serious thought… If dogs had the ability to speak and you could ask your dog just one question and one question only, what would you ask them and what do you think that they'd say?

“Do you ever wonder who your biological mother is?” And I think she’d say, “My what?"

What projects would you like our readers to know about, what do you have going on right now?

Aside from my acting career, I’ve had The Booth & Bus Co., a photo booth rental company, for the past 10 years.

2020 was a tough year but we managed to take incredibly great care of our clients. Check us out at theboothandbusco.com.

If you’d like to follow me on IG, TikTok and Twitter, you can find me @ninjamac. Tag me in your dog pics!

And make sure to check out Jujutsu Kaisen on CrunchyRoll and HBO Max.