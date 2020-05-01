Connect with us

How Do These Pictures of Dogs Make You Feel?

A new online study has revealed that pictures of dogs make us feel a certain way. Let’s put their findings to the test.
May 1st, 2020
According to a new study, looking at dog pictures can have a positive impact on your health, improving both happiness and well-being, with those viewing the dog pictures reporting to be calmer, happier and thankful with smiles on their faces.

So we want to put that to the test and have a little fun. Here are 10 dog pictures and videos, take a look and tell us how they make you feel (note: there are no sad photos).

Doggo #1

Doggo #2 (three for the price of one here)

Here's how this photo was supposed to look

Doggo #3

Doggo #4

Doggo #5

Doggo #6

Doggo #7 (okay, we know there's two)

Doggo #8

Doggo #9

Doggo #10

So, who was your favourite? Shares your dog pictures with us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

