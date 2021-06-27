Best First Aid Supplies For Every Dog Owner

Dog emergencies can happen any time, anywhere. Whether you’re at home, walking around or just travelling. And when they occur, you should always be prepared with a dog first-aid kit supplies.

A list will help you assemble everything you’ll need in a first-aid kit for a canine medical emergency or health issue.

Our guide to selecting the best first aid supplies is designed to help you make the best choice based on multiple selection criteria.

Selection criteria for picking recommended first aid supplies for dog owners:

Good quality and safety. In our opinion, this is crucial because as we choose our first aid supplies for dog owners, we also consider not only the beneficial effects on their wound and injuries but as well as their overall health, keeping the dogs happy, preventing negative tendencies and away from toxic chemicals and materials.

Value for money. While they are often more expensive than cheaper first aid supplies, they will serve better. If you're buying first aid supplies for dog owners in 2021, you need to know that we've tested them and consider them to be high quality. Hold your puppy safe and save your cash.

How much dog owners like them. As the first aid supplies serve a vital purpose in the dog's health, it is also a must that the dog owner loves the effectiveness and safety of the first aid supplies.

We’ll be updating and adding to this first aid supplies for dog owners guide so you can bookmark the page and we'll keep you posted when any new first aid supplies for dog owners meet our selection criteria for recommendation.

So, let's get started. Here are our favourite first aid supplies for dog owners in 2021 so far.

First Aid Travel Kit Relivet First Aid Travel Kit Priced from £11.14 About Relivet First Aid Travel Kit: This Pet First Aid kit is contained in a sturdy carry case with a handle. It is best for all life stages, unisex and allergen-free. According to manufacturer, the kit contains the following: 2 x 20ml pds of saline, 1 x Medium dressing bandage

1 x Foil blanket, 5 x Gauze swabs, 4 x Alcohol free cleansing wipes

1 x Microporous tape,1 x Conforming bandage, 1 x Scissors

2 x Pairs of vinyl powder gloves, 2 x plastic pouches, 1 x Tweezers Buy Now

Natural Antiseptic Spray Leucillin Natural Antiseptic Spray Priced from £5.39 About Leucillin Natural Antiseptic Spray: The Most Versatile First Aid Product Available, A Revolutionary Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Viral And Anti-Fungal Spray, Suitable For Use On All Mammalian Animals. It Out-Performs All Other Products Killing 99.99999% Of Germs On Contact, Whilst Remaining Ph Neutral, Non-Toxic And Will Not Sting. According to the manufacturer, it Provides You With A Powerful Hypochlorous Solution To Combat All Infections And Kills Germs Instantly By Destroying The Bacterial Cell On Contact. No Surviving Bacteria Means No Resistance To Healing, Demonstrating Rapidly Reduced Recovery Time. Buy Now

First Aid HypaPlast Safety First Aid Group HypaPlast Priced from £4.35 About Safety First Aid Group HypaPlast: Assorted Pink Washproof Plasters include five different plaster sizes to provide dressings for a wide range of possible injuries. HypaPlast Pink Washproof Plasters are a cost-effective option but do not compromise on quality as a result. With good adhesion to the skin, as well as being wash proof, individually wrapped and sterile; HypaPlast Washproof Plasters are an essential item for a first aid kit. They are vital for the treatment of wounds, cuts and other minor injuries that do not require a full dressing. HypaPlast Washproof Plasters are available in assorted packs as well as packs of specific shapes or sizes. Buy Now

Wound and Skincare Liquid Spray Vetericyn Wound and Skincare Liquid Spray Priced from £11.65 About Vetericyn Wound and Skincare Liquid Spray: Jumpstart the healing process with Vetericyn Plus Wound & Skin Care liquid. This all-natural wound care product helps to remove dirt and impurities and cleanse your animal’s wounds, setting the stage for optimal healing conditions. Use it to clean, debride, irrigate, and moisturize wounds. In addition, it is an excellent choice for moistening wound dressings. Vetericyn Plus Wound & Skin Care liquid utilizes advanced hypochlorous technology to provide a powerful, non-toxic alternative to antibiotics and steroids. Safe for use on all animals around the mouth, nose, ears, and eyes. Buy Now

Eye Cleaning Pads for Dogs Vet’s Eye Cleaning Pads for Dogs Priced from £6.21 About Vet’s Eye Cleaning Pads for Dogs: Vet’s ideal eye cleaning pads for dogs are effective and gentle in removing dirt and tear stains. Some breeds are more susceptible to tear stains and eye discharge, this is often more noticeable in dogs with white coats, but with regular use of Vet’s ideal eye cleaning pads this can be reduced. Safe and easy to use contains soothing aloe vera. For over 30 years, Vet’s Best has blended plant-based ingredients that work together to comfort and protect your pet. Buy Now

We will be updating this article regularly with fuller reviews of the best first aid supplies for every dog owner 2021 has to offer as well as any others we find and think you have to know about - so check back regularly for updates!

If you have a first aid supply for every dog owner recommendation that our readers should know about, we want to hear from you. Feel free to suggest your favourite first aid supplies for every dog owner in the comments section below.

Always remember though that as a dog owner, it is important to consult a vet if your dog is ill or injured as soon as possible.

