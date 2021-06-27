Alondra Delgado: “Dogs Are The Most Loving Creatures On Earth”

Alondra Delgado is an actress, writer and producer who is born and raised in Puerto Rico.

Recurs as “Monica” on the hit FX series Mayans M.C. Also wrote and starred in the short A Will to Love.

She also guest-starred on the hit STARZ series Vida. Wrote, produced and starred in the short film Bygone, which earned her Best Actress honours at the Austin Micro Short Film Festival.

Delgado can currently be seen with a large role as Vanessa Montes on the CW football drama All American.

Alondra took time out to talk to K9 Magazine about her dogs, work and passions.

Tell us all about all the dogs you've loved in your life. (this is your chance to tell us everything about your dogs, past or present. Names, ages, breeds - we want to know everything!)

I love dogs! I’ve had dogs all my life. We used to have a Chihuahua named Troy growing up that was a sweetheart.

Right now, I have a baby French Bulldog who is only a few months old. His name is Cash. He thinks he is an actual baby and is always with me. He is very loving and full of energy.

We also have a big German Shepherd named Roxie. She is two years old, strong, intelligent and very sweet. She loves cuddles and thinks she is tiny when in reality she is almost as tall as me.

Lastly, we have a Shih Tzu named Amaya. She just turned nine. She came with us from Puerto Rico and is the princess of the family. She loves attention and kisses!

You're obviously a huge dog lover. How long have dogs been a major part of your life and how would you explain the importance of dogs to someone who hadn't ever experienced the joy of a canine/human relationship in their life?

Since I was born, my family has always had dogs around in my house and my grandparents’ house. For us, our family is complete with them.

When I moved out the first thing I said was “I need my own dog.” A house feels empty without them. It is such a beautiful relationship.

There is no better feeling than getting home to them and seeing their excitement. When I am feeling down, they are always there to love me and cheer me up!

They keep me company at all times and make me so happy. They are family!

What are your favourite things to do with your dog(s)?

I love to cuddle with them, go on walks and go to the beach to play in the sand and water.

You have a really interesting career... What advice would you give to the many people who wanted to follow your path in career terms? What are the absolute best (and worst) things about your work?

I would say to really go for it. If you have a passion, work hard, believe in yourself and your talent, and don’t give up.

Acting is a difficult career because it has ups and downs and you face a lot of rejection. But it is very rewarding being able to tell stories and change lives.

Here are our quick-fire questions, are you ready?

Yes… let’s do this!

Which do you prefer and why?

Big dogs or little dogs?

Oh, man! This is difficult. I love big dogs because they are so much fun and it’s so nice to cuddle them.

But since I got my French Bulldog, I love that I can take him everywhere so easily. He fits everywhere and I can carry him like a baby all the time.

Calm, relaxed dogs or dogs who live at 100mph?

I like calm, relaxed dogs who can chill with me while I work and watch TV.

Dogs who do as they're asked most of the time or dogs who do pretty much whatever they like whenever they like?

I like trained dogs but I’m not going to lie, I love dogs who show their personality and their spontaneous ideas! They make me smile!

Dogs who love to walk by your side or dogs who like to race off and cover ten thousand yards in 3 seconds?

I prefer dogs who walk by my side. My dog walks without his leash and follows me everywhere.

Days off or days at work?

Both! Days at work are fun and a blessing, but days off are priceless.

The fastest route or the scenic route?

Scenic route. I love road trips!

Nighttime or early morning?

Early morning! By 10:00 pm I am already sleepy.

Describe the last time you laughed out loud because of something you saw a dog do?

We recently took my puppy to meet my boyfriend’s mom. She has two cats and he discovered every single bowl of food and ate them all.

I was mad but I laughed so hard because he will eat anything!

What do you like to do in your downtime?

I like to write poetry.

Let us in on a secret that very few people know about you?

I pretty much gave my food to my dogs until I was like 12 years old. Nobody noticed. I am a picky eater and my dogs appreciated it a lot!

What is your current favourite…?

TV show?

Cable Girls

Album?

YHLQMDLG by Bad Bunny

Film?

The Notebook

Animal charity(s)?

Best Friends Animal Society and Friends of Animals

If you had to choose just one, what product or service would you say has most changed your life do you think and why? (can be technology, beauty, food, pet-related, book - anything)

Cetaphil. I have a very sensitive skin and it always works for me.

For my puppy though, Hill’s Prescription Diet changed both of our lives because I was going to the vet every week with him for stomach problems and with this food, he is finally good.

Tell us about some of your most memorable moments from your work?

Probably filming a movie in Mexico. It was a beautiful experience where I was so excited and felt so blessed to be able to do what I love in another country. I learned so much!

Finish the following sentence, "dogs are...."...

The most loving creatures on Earth.

And finally, this is always a tough question and often requires some serious thought…. If dogs had the ability to speak and you could ask your dog just one question and one question only, what would you ask them and what do you think that they'd say?

Oh wow! I would probably ask them if I am a good mom. They would probably say yes, but I would love to see if there is anything else I could do for them.

What are you currently up to?



I am an actress currently on The CW show All American and I have a movie coming up soon called Safe House where I play the lead role, so be on the lookout!