Teach Your Dog To Wipe Their Feet In 3 Easy Steps

If you want to teach your dog to wipe their feet before coming into the house, the good news is that it is very simple for you and your dog to learn how.

Frustrated by mucky paw prints all over your freshly cleaned carpet? Dog ownership is filled with much joy, but dirty marks on the floors is just one of the lesser enjoyable experiences for most owners.

We've got a simple, easy to follow three-step guide that will show you how you can teach your dog to wipe their feet and maybe you'll have just a little less cleaning to do!

In our first of three excerpts from the book, we look at a trick we're told is simpler than it might seem - how to teach your dog to wipe their feet, which might actually be brilliantly timed as we head into the muddier months of the year.

So, let's get started.

How to Teach Your Dog to Wipe Their Feet

The end goal is to be able to ask our dogs to wipe their own feet when they come in from a muddy walk in the woods.

Time to train: 3 weeks at 1 x session per day

Type of trick: Household help

Application: No more dirty paw prints

What you will need: Tough floor mat

The benefits are obvious! No more grief from the other half about ‘them bloomin’ dogs’! The training plan is very similar to the ‘ring a bell’ trick, so we will keep this one brief.

Step 1

Show the dog a reward they love and then place it under the mat.

Stand on the mat with your feet at the edges to keep it in place. Allow the dog to do its thing, but this time you’re looking for any scratching/digging behaviour on the mat. Once you spot it, mark and reward.

Step 2

Now just pretend to put the goods under the mat, wait for the scratch, click, treat and repeat.

Step 3

When you’re willing to bet us £20 that as soon as you put the mat down the dog will go over and dig at it, then you’re ready to add a cue.

Remember the cue comes before anything else on every repetition.

So ask for ‘wipe your feet’ and then mark and reinforce the dog each time for performing the foot scratching.

Sounds simple enough doesn't it?

