Our Dogs Tried These Silentnight Pet Beds & This Is What We Learned

You've heard of Silentnight beds. They are, after all, one of the most well known sleep and bed brands, synonymous with high quality, innovation and a trusted name on the high street. But did you know they also make beds for dogs?

We got the chance to put two Silentnight dog beds to the test and our review will help you decide if this famous brand has been able to make beds for dogs that are as good as the beds they make for people.

The beds our dogs reviewed are the Silentnight Donut Anti-Anxiety Pet Bed and then Silentnight Orthopaedic Pet Bed - both in large size. The dogs doing the testing here are Christopher and Danny. Christopher is a Rottweiler and he's a big old unit. Danny is a Rottweiler x Doberman and he's also a big old unit. Between them, we're looking at about 18 stone (114 kilos) of dogs. So these beds really are going to be put through their paces.

Review Silentnight Donut Anti-Anxiety Pet Bed

The Anti-Anxiety donut shaped pet from Silentnight is designed to help dogs feel safe in their homes, and it has many beneficial features compared to other beds. The Donut bed is made from the softest microfibre which acts as a natural anti-allergenic material, so it is particularly suitable for pets that suffer from allergies such as dog with allergy to fleas or dogs with an infection.

Silentnight also recommends the thick foam inserts and more durable supportive core ensure that this bed stays firm over time.

Aesthetically, this bed will be one that some dog owners will love. It looks different to traditional dog beds. It's big, it's fluffy and it looks like a donut. That is a look that you either find appealing or you don't.

As far as our two canine testers are concerned, I conducted an experiment where each bed was made available to each dog with control conditions, meaning neither bed was placed in the usual spot with either Christopher of Danny's bed would normally be. The idea behind this test was to see if each or either of the dogs had a particular preference for the Anti-Anxiety Donut bed or the more conventionally shaped Orthopaedic bed.

This is the point where I should be able to give you some conclusive evidence of a dog's preference for one bed over the other. Unfortunately, no. To make my carefully crafted experiment utterly redundant, Christopher chose the donut bed every time and Danny took up residence in the orthopaedic bed straight away. So once they'd each picked their preferred bed, all I can say is your dog may have similar tastes (so why not buy both, just to be sure!).

The experiment backfired somewhat. Why? Well, Christopher is the dog who would more benefit from the orthopaedic qualities of the more conventional bed and Danny is the dog who actually suffers with anxiety. These dogs did not read the marketing blurb for these beds. The heart wants what the heart wants.

As each dog made their claim for their Silentnight bed of choice early on, I can confirm those choices remained in place for months. But there is a plot twist. After 8 weeks of blissful residence in 'his own' Silentnight Anti-Anxiety Donut bed, Christopher was turfed out. Our cat decided this was now her bed and she's laid a claim to it ever since. Christopher does get to spend some hours in it during the time when the cat is out and about conducting cat business.

There is no getting away from it though; this bed now belongs to the cat. She loves its big soft, comforting feel. She sleeps on it in all manner of different positions and as an infrequent user of the various dog beds that have adorned the floors of our house over the past 11 years, this is the one dog bed that the cat has made a point of commandeering. Take from that what you will if you are looking for an enormous bed that will be used by a tiny cat. Again, the heart wants what the heart wants and in our cat's case, she wants Christopher's donut bed.

Silentnight Anti-Anxiety Donut Pet Bed Review Summary

Looks fluffy and inviting enough that you may want to get in it yourself

It feels lovely

It is easy to clean

Light and easy to move to different positions

Big enough to easily accommodate a very large dog

Not too big that a much smaller dog couldn't enjoy it

Cats seem to love it

Silentnight Orthopaedic Pet Bed

The Silentnight Orthopaedic Pet Bed is designed to provide a comfortable resting place for your pet. It is uses a soft and supportive foam filling and is designed to provide ultimate comfort for any dog, large or small. The bed is available in small, medium and large and has a quilted design to fit into any home.

As the name suggests, this is a bed developed to aid dogs joints and is ideal for dogs who are starting to show the signs of mobility problems. If you've noticed your dog struggling and straining a bit more when they get in and out of their bed or after a big sleep, this bed is worth your consideration.

The contoured foam layer helps to distribute weight evenly to reduce pressure points and soothe aches and pains enabling your dog to have a relaxing, comfortable sleep.

As I mentioned earlier, Danny took this bed. Danny is a dog who is very particular about beds, unlike Christopher who could happily sleep upside down on a bed of nails if the need arose. Since the day Danny arrived in our home as a young adult rescue dog, he has always liked the idea of having his own specific bed, rather than just sleeping anywhere that takes his fancy.

Danny is also more prone to anxiety than Christopher, so his bed is placed in a secure, enclosed little den with high sides all around him. He feels snug and cosy there.

But here's the thing. If you put just any bed in his sleeping space, he won't necessarily use it. No, Danny is very picky about beds. He's like Goldilocks, his bed needs to be just right.

The highest compliment I can pay to the Silentnight orthopaedic pet bed is that Danny got in it straight away when it was placed in his sleeping spot and he did not fidget or pull his usual trick of working hard to re-arrange the bed in a way to suit him. Danny likes to dig at his bed, push them, pull them and he seems to think he has the power to remould shapes to his will. It can be quite a performance at times. But with this bed, none of that. See bed, get in bed, sleep in bed - perfect!

As Silentnight say:

The inside of the bed provides a lovely sleep environment for your pet: with high sides to help keep your pet cosy and secure, whilst the open front gives them easy access. The non-slip base also makes the pet bed extra safe and will help prevent sliding/movement while your pet is in bed.

Durable and easy to care for

The outer fabric is very durable and can withstand wear and tear, scratching and stains.

I gave the bed a clean before it really needed one in order to write this review. It was a breeze. Then, within days of that, I parked the next to me on the floor by the sofa and managed to spill an entire cup of orange juice on the bed, so the need to clean became real. Again, cleaning the bed was easy.

The cover is removable and machine washable and the bed comes with a 2-year manufacturer’s guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Silentnight Orthopaedic Pet Bed Review Summary

Really easy to clean

Even the large version fits in any space

High sides are appreciated by dogs who like the security of barrier as well as somewhere to rest their chin

Firm but flexible, the bed's orthopaedic qualities are ideal for dogs who need a little extra support

Removable cover is really easy to work with and the bed didn't lose shape after several weeks use and two cleaning's

Both beds come in a tasteful grey which means no matter how your room is decorated, this neutral colour will work.