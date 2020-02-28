K9 Magazine Issue 134

In This Issue...
- Talking Point: The Single Most Important Thing We Can Do to Improve Pet Welfare Is…
- Lifestyle: Interview With Strictly’s Karen Hauer: ‘Dogs Teach Us to Be Kind’
- Talking Point: Sandi Thom: ‘I Have a Plan to Help Dogs in Bahrain Have a Better Future’
- Adoption: The Valentine’s Letters of These 12 Dogs Will Melt Your Heart
- Real Life: Broadway's Jawan M. Jackson: ‘My Dog Has Got Me Through Some Hard Times’
- Best Dog Products: 4 Must-Have Products for Dog Homes
- Nutrition: What Is Dehydrated Dog Food?
- Real Life: Meet the Dogs and Owners Pledging to Pick up 22 Million Pieces of Plastic This Year
- Talking Point: Making Money From Dog Cruelty - This Must End
- Talking Point: Dog Fighting Crisis: One Year On, What’s Changed?
- eBook: Essential First Aid for Dogs
....& Reviews & Lots More Inside Exclusively Online HERE!