Allegra: “We Are A Family Of Dog Lovers!”

Allegra is a singer, songwriter and musician. She uses her social media profiles to talk about her life, her music and whatever she feels passionate about.

Allegra is derived from the word Allegro, meaning the musical expression for Lively, Joy and Cheerful.

"Quite simply, I love music with all my heart, just like many other talented artists out there. I am ready for anything the music industry can throw at me.

"I hope it will be my tenacity, mixed with my passion for music, that sees me through the journey ahead and brings my creations to the World. Music is all I want to do with my life, I would love to bring joy to people and for them to know me for my talent.

"When I am on stage I feel like a whole new different person and I would love my followers to feel the same sensation as I do. I hope you would like to follow me on my amazing journey ahead"

Allegra caught up with K9 Magazine to tell us more.

Tell us all about all the dogs you've loved in your life. (this is your chance to tell us everything about your dogs, past or present. Names, ages, breeds - we want to know everything!)I currently have two Maltipoos who are brothers called Kylo and Otto! They are so cheeky dogs even though they are small! They are nearly 2 years old and have grown so much.

You're obviously a huge dog lover. How long have dogs been a major part of your life and how would you explain the importance of dogs to someone who hadn't ever experienced the joy of a canine/human relationship in their life?

I think dogs are so important because they are loyal dogs who just know your mood before you know your own mood! I’ve always had dogs and so have my parents! We are just a family of dog lovers!

What are your favourite things to do with your dog(s)?I love going for walks with them in the park! Especially when it is sunny! It’s also a great way to meet people.

You have a really interesting career... What advice would you give to the many people who wanted to follow your path in career terms? What are the absolute best (and worst) things about your work?

Just focus on your own path and don’t worry about what everyone else is doing! Be true to yourself and love what you believe in.

Here are our quick-fire questions, are you ready?

Absolutely.

Which do you prefer and why?

Big dogs or little dogs?

Little dogs because you can take them anywhere with you.

Calm, relaxed dogs or dogs who live at 100mph?

Relaxed dogs! I’m not the biggest walker so I couldn’t have a very energetic dog.

Dogs who do as they're asked most of the time or dogs who do pretty much whatever they like whenever they like?

Do as they are told but I don’t love a robot dog that is super overtrained.

Dogs who love to walk by your side or dogs who like to race off and cover ten thousand yards in 3 seconds?

A bit of both!

Days off or days at work?

Days off for sure

The fastest route or the scenic route?

Scenic route

Nighttime or early morning?

Nighttime

Describe the last time you laughed out loud because of something you saw a dog do?

Oh, my dogs can be really naughty! The last theme they missed behaved was when they were chasing after the sheep in the countryside.

What do you like to do in your downtime?

Around 4 o’clock by the fire

Let us in on a secret that very few people know about you?

What is your current favourite…?

TV show?

Top Gear

Album?

1989 by Taylor

Film?

Pride and prejudice

Website?

Zara

Animal charity(s)?

I recently discovered the charity Strength & Learning Through Horses which offer equine-assisted therapy in London. They offer life-changing mental health and education services for young people aged between 4-25.

They support young people struggling with mental health issues, behavioural problems and learning difficulties.

Some of the young people they support might struggle to engage in traditional therapy and classroom settings but thrive in the inclusive outdoor setting of their stables.

Tell us about some of the most memorable moments from your work?

Just working out in LA with such talented people! I felt so homesick flying back home! I can’t wait to go back

Finish the following sentence, "dogs are..."...

Loveable

And finally, this is always a tough question and often requires some serious thought... If dogs had the ability to speak and you could ask your dog just one question and one question only, what would you ask them and what do you think that they'd say?

I’d ask them if they can hear more than humans

This is an opportunity to talk about any causes, projects, business ventures etc that are important to you and you'd like us to tell our readers about.

There are lots of chats about live performances this summer! So watch out! Plus my new single ‘He Ain’t You' is coming out this month…

Thanks so much for talking with us about our favourite topic!