4 Essential Dog Products for Spring

I love Spring. For me, it brings almost the feeling of new beginnings, like a reset and anything's possible. My dogs love it too.

As the temperatures rise and the sun shines, they all choose their favourite indoor spots, moving from sunbathing spot to sunbathing spot as the sun moves around and of course, with longer days, we can spend more time outdoors.

So, as Spring officially begins, in the latest instalment of our 'Best Dog Products' series, we're focusing on four dog products for Spring. All are quite different and we think are ideal for the season. We love them. I hope you will too.

Cooper & Gracie Deodorising Dry Shampoo A fantastic dry shampoo from a brand passionate about cruelty-free pet care. Cooper & Gracie say: “An expertly blended organic cruelty-free dry shampoo. Ideal for dogs that need a quick towel dry and touch up before entering the house or car or for dogs fearful of water. “Quickly neutralises bad odours such as fox poo, cleans the coat and is kind to sensitive dog skin.” Price £11.66 Buy It Now



Geyecete Dog Drying Coats Another exclusive storage product! Geyecete says: “We have researched and developed products, beautiful and functional, not only can complement your different styles of living, but also solve a series of storage problems. “Our pets are already part of our life journey. Let Geyecete take care of it, Geyecete has a variety of products designed for your pet, so your pet can have their own exclusive storage products. Thanks to the innovative design of the Drying Bag you can simply zip the bag around your pet, use the handy hook and loop strap to secure, then get rubbing!” Priced from £19.99 Buy It Now

Riparo Genuine Leather Padded Dog Collar A really stunning design with a quality that signals it’s been created to last. Riparo says: “These beautifully handcrafted collars are 100% genuine cowhide leather, durable for extra pulling force, surgical stainless steel buckle and D-ring to prevent rust and corrosion. “Sheepskin padding on the inside of the K-9 collar ensures a comfortable fit for your dog and full-size range to choose from.” Priced from £21.97 – £103.88 Buy It Now

