National Dog Adoption Day 2020: What Is It and How Can You Take Part?

We love all dogs, let’s be clear about that. Dogs give us their all and we will continually shout about their many, many wonderful attributes that make them our best friends.

For the last 12 years, we’ve been helping animal rescues to publicise the concept of dog adoption and find new homes for dogs in their care through dogsblog.com.

Since the financial crash in 2008, animal rescues have been experiencing a crisis that has seen more dogs than ever abandoned. In some cases, the circumstances are unavoidable. In others, understanding the responsibilities of being a dog owner before bringing a dog into the home could have made a big difference to tens if not hundreds of thousands of dogs.



Celebrity dog owner Jess Impiazzi will be talking about National Dog Adoption Day

In 2019 with the support of celebrities including Jess Impiazzi, Charlotte Hawkins, Pete Wicks, Jorgie Porter, Sarah Jayne Dunn, Peter Egan, Leilani Dowding and Jane Fallon, we launched the UK’s first National Dog Adoption Day - the campaign trended on Twitter, with thousands of dog lovers and rescue dog owners sharing their pet tales.

It also drove almost three times as many dog adoption enquiries for dogs, such as Phoebe who found her perfect new home.



Phoebe found her new home on a narrowboat!

Speaking with dogsblog.com shortly after she was adopted, Sam Williams said, "We feel very fortunate to have Phoebe and although she has only been with us for a couple of days she is settling in really well and a joy to have around."

When Is National Dog Adoption Day?

National Dog Adoption Day will take place on 23rd October 2020 and is all about debunking the myths about rescue dogs and sharing stories of dogs who’ve been rescued (before in some cases rescuing their new owners) and the lives these special dogs have gone onto lead with their new families.

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Charlotte Hawkins was a celebrity ambassador for last year's campaign and she is a proud rescue dog mum. She tells us about the joy her dog has brought to her family and why she has supported the campaign.



Charlotte and Bailey

Charlotte said: “My rescue dog Bailey is so special to us, we rescued her as a puppy after she’d been abandoned in Ireland and was brought over to the UK for rehoming. We love her so much, she’s brought us so much joy and has been a member of the family for so long I can’t imagine what life would be like without her.

“My 4-year-old daughter Ella Rose has such a lovely bond with her, they are best friends. I’m supporting National Dog Adoption Day as there are so many dogs out there desperately needing homes, so please choose to give them a new lease of life and adopt a furry friend who’ll give you so much love in return.”

Actor and animal activist Peter Egan added, "Dogs are an essential part of our lives. In my opinion, all animals are. Dogs hold a particular importance for us because they enter into our domestic lives in a very personal way and become crucial members of our family. Dogs teach us to live in the moment without harbouring resentment or revenge. They teach us about forgiveness and compassion.



Peter with Scarlett, a special Beagle rescued from an animal testing lab

"My wife Myra and I have adopted dogs for over 20 years. We think we adopted them but in truth they adopted us. At times we've had 7 dogs living permanently with us. Living with a pack is a unique and rewarding experience. I've learnt a lot about myself in the last 20yrs through being a member of a pack of sometimes unruly but always devoted dogs. Lessons to do with patience, communication, commitment and empathy. Dogs have helped us to evolve. We owe them a deep level of gratitude. "There is a time in all our lives when we become orphans. Luckily for we humans, it is usually the natural transition determined by age but for dogs, it happens more often as a result of cruelty, carelessness and greed. They deserve better. The greatest gift we can give them is a family. That's why we adopt."

How to Get Involved in National Dog Adoption Day 2020

We want to share as many special stories as we can to debunk the myths surrounding dogs in rescue and to encourage people to consider adopting a dog.

Please help us to spread the word about rescue dogs using #nationaldogadoptionday on social media leading up to and on 23rd October 2020.

And we would love to hear your dog’s story.

Please email us if you would like to be involved and make your dog an ambassador for rescue dogs.

