4 Dog Food Brands You Need to Know About in 2020

Nutrition is incredibly important to a dog's all-round health, inside and out, and so this month we are highlighting dog food in our 'Best Dog Products' series.

Whether you feed your dog raw, cold pressed, hypoallergenic or wet, we've got you covered.

Here are four dog food brands putting health at the centre of their ethos that we think you need to know about in 2020.

Category: Cold Pressed Dog Food Cobbydog Fish Supper Cold Pressed Dog Food with added TurmerAid™ What makes this cold pressed dog food special: A premium dog food, Cobbydog Fish Supper Cold Pressed Dog Food with added TurmerAid™ is packed full of nutritious ingredients designed to appeal to a dog’s taste buds – even fussy eaters. Formulated using 100% natural ingredients to create a delicious natural diet with the convenience of a complete dry food. It’s as close to raw feeding as possible and is suitable to feed alongside a raw diet. As a cold pressed dog food, it’s nutritionally dense which means you don’t need to feed as much as you would a kibble or raw diet and because it’s cooked at a low temperature (below 47 °C), not only are the ingredients preserved, it’s easy for dogs to digest. Priced from £6.30 for 600g – £56.00 for 10kg Buy Now

Category: Raw Dog Food Nutriment Support Range What makes this raw dog food special: The Nutriment Support range consists of five complete recipes specifically designed to provide nutritional support for ongoing health concerns more prevalent to today’s dogs. Each meal is low in fat, highly digestible and features a different mix of superfoods to the other ranges, making it even easier to add even more variety to all dogs’ diets. Priced from £2.50 for 500g for Low Purine & Phosphorus, and Light – £3.75 for 500g for Kidney Support, Liver Support, and Recovery Support Buy Now

Category: Hypoallergenic Dog Food Autarky Tasty White Fish & Potato What makes this hypoallergenic dog food (ideal for active dogs) special: The Autarky Tasty White Fish & Potato feed is a high protein, grain-free dog food to give active, working dogs everything they need to stay happy and healthy at every stage of their lives. Designed with olive extracts, green lipped mussels, marine algae and glucosamine support your dog’s mobility and joints, the Autarky White Fish & Potato feed has a blend of natural antioxidants and prebiotics to promote a good digestive system. High in protein, fatty acids and extra joint support means the White Fish & Potato feed is a great option for the most active of dogs. Priced from £31.99 (RRP) Buy Now

Category: Wet Dog Food Forthglade Salmon & Sardines Natural Wet Dog Food What makes this wet dog food special: Forthglade offer a great selection of natural meals for dogs, but we especially love their award-winning wet and complete grain free meals. These two new lip-smacking fish recipes from Forthglade are bursting with natural, wholesome ingredients. Free from nasties and gently steamed, the salmon is teamed with potato and vegetables and the sardine recipe with sweet potato and vegetables, making each complete meal gentle to digest and sure to get a tail wag of approval. Priced from £16.49 (12 x 395g trays) Buy Now

If you'd like to see more of what we've reviewed, take a look at our Reviews section.

Comments

comments