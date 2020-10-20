The most probable reason why your dog is throwing up in the morning is a symptom of something called bilious vomiting syndrome.

Starting the day having to clean up vomit while worrying aloud "why does my dog throw up in the morning?" A dog being sick is never a pleasant experience for dog or owner to go through.

For many owners, the sight and sound of a dog being sick is a natural cause for concern. It happens rarely and when it does, we worry that something serious could be going on. However, there are some dogs who seem to go through their entire lives periodically being sick, particularly in the morning time or early hours, who are otherwise in perfect health. What's going on? Why are some dogs vomiting in the mornings?

The sickness / throwing up tends to happen in the morning time because that is the time when a dog's stomach is most empty.

Bilious vomiting syndrome tends to manifest on an empty stomach rather than a full one. Do you have a dog that does this? Have you noticed they're rarely, if ever, sick following a meal or through the day? The vomiting comes in the morning.

Quite often it's larger breed dogs who suffer from bilious vomiting syndrome.

We are regularly asked by owners, why is my dog sick in the morning specifically but not at other times of the day? A dog sick in morning is not entirely uncommon. But if you've asked yourself, why is my dog sick every morning and your dog keeps being sick in the morning on a frequent basis, you're probably going to want an answer to the cause and some possible solutions to the problem.

Why Does My Dog Vomit In The Morning Specifically?

As mentioned, as your dog's stomach is at its most empty in the morning time, this is when fluid, bile and mucus has built up which tends to mean the vomit itself is a kind of frothy, brown/orange colour rather than an obvious expulsion of food that they've eaten. Despite the early morning sickness, dogs who exhibit bilious vomiting syndrome don't tend to have related issues such as obvious weight loss, diarrhoea or lack of appetite.

So Why Do They Do Dogs Throw Up In The Morning?

In short, the veterinary profession doesn't know the precise answer to this. It is most likely to do with the way that particular dog's gastrointestinal tract works in processing stomach fluids. Some dogs do it throughout their lives intermittently and others do it almost on a daily basis.

How Do I Stop My Dog Throwing Up In The Morning?

One of the most effective treatments for dogs who vomit in the morning is to provide the dog with a light, dry snack just before bedtime and have the same sort of snack on hand to give them first thing in the morning, ideally when the dog first wakes.

A simple, plain dog treat can often do the trick but be prepared to experiment to find out what works best for your dog.

Obviously you don't want to be giving the dog heavy food or too much food as this could have the reverse effect and mean the dog needs to go to the toilet in the night or very early in the morning.

If you want to experiment with how to cure your dog's early morning sickness there are some basic rules to follow:

Light snacks that you already know your dog can tolerate Snacks that are easily on hand to give to your dog as soon as you / they wake up Healthy snacks that are not, if given daily, going to make your dog gain weight Healthy dog treats that contain natural ingredients (not sugars or artificial elements) Snacks that take a little bit of chewing as this helps get the dog's digestive system working Provide a small amount of the snacks immediately prior to bed time and the same again immediately upon waking up

Healthy, Natural Dog Treats

As always, if your dog is being sick it's always worth getting a professional opinion from your vet who can conduct a number of tests to insure nothing more serious is going on. If your dog doesn't stop vomiting in the mornings, your vet can recommend certain medications that can help with the condition.

Dogs who are being sick frequently should always be checked for parasites. Worms and fleas can cause dogs to vomit.