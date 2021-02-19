What Is A Titer Test For Dogs?

If you have a dog, you need to know what a titer test is. Some dog owners use the titer test to help determine if their dog's vaccinations are up-to-date but there is some dispute as to the effectiveness of this approach.

Although your dog's vet can perform a titer test to check the antibodies in your dog's blood, the reasons for titer testing your dog need to be carefully considered.

The purpose of this short guide is to simply explain what a titer test for dogs is, not to advocate for or against their use in your own dog's diagnostic plan.

As ever, always discuss the pros and cons of any medical tests with your vet and do not be afraid to seek second opinions.

Titer test for dogs: an overview

A titer test (pronounced tighter test) is a blood test that can help confirm whether or not your dog has contracted a disease or is at risk of developing one.

The test is often used by some dog owners to determine whether or not a dog needs an additional vaccination (booster shots), though it is also used to detect disease in otherwise healthy dogs.

The titer test makes use of antigens, which are molecules that match up with antibodies, which are produced by the immune system in response to disease.

When the immune system is exposed to an antigen, it produces an antibody that matches it.

How do titer tests for dogs work?

The titer test works by measuring the concentration of antibodies in a dog’s blood, looking for an adequate match.

Benefits of a titer test for dogs

The benefits of using titer testing for dogs are the same as for human health.

Tests that measure antibodies against viral diseases can help confirm whether a dog is free of a persistent cough or persistent infections and can help determine if a dog is at risk of getting a disease that requires treatment.

Titer testing and canine vaccinations

Not everyone agrees that titer testing for dogs in relation to deciding whether or not to vaccinate is a good idea.

VitalAnimal, a website that publishes opinion on a number of veterinary issues says:

Some diseases have been studied enough that scientists claim to know what level of antibody protects against that disease, so this level is called a “protective titer.”

What does a dog's titer test results look like?

Image for illustrative purposes only:

Dog titer test sample results (text) Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) antibody titer

The antibody titer was determined by the serum neutralization (SN) test. Canine Parvovirus Type 2 (CPV-2) antibody titer

The antibody titer was determined by the hemagglutination inhibition (HI) test. An SN titer for CDV > 8 and an HI titer for CPV-2 > 40 are considered protective when:

1) The dog is 18 weeks of age or older AND

2) The dog was vaccinated 2 or more weeks prior to the time the blood sample

was collected

What if the titer is less than 8 (SN) for CDV and/or less than 40 (HI) for CPV-2?

Revaccination with either a monovalent vaccine [specific for the virus (e.

g.

CDV,

CPV-2) for which there is low or no antibody titer) or a combination vaccine (e.

g. CDV, CPV-2, CAV-2, etc.

) is highly recommended!

.

With regard to the titer, a very high titer does not mean the dog is more immune than

the one with the low titer.

If the CDV antibody titer is 8 in dog A and it is 1024 in

dog B, both dogs are equally immune to CDV. There is a small percentage of “non-responder” dogs that are unable to develop an

antibody response to CPV-2 (estimated 1 per 1,000 dogs) or CDV (estimated 1 per 5,000

dogs).

These dogs will not develop detectable antibody after vaccination.

A dog will be

a non-responder to one virus or the other but very rarely to both) and will remain

susceptible, most likely for life.

When the non-responder dog is exposed and infected

with the virus, it will very likely get diseased and die.

Non-responsiveness is genetically

determined; therefore certain breeds or especially families of dogs will have a higher

number of non-responder than would be found in the general population of dogs

(estimated above).

Titer test for dogs: quick summary