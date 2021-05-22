Sydney Mikayla: “Dogs Are Awesome!”

Sydney Mikayla is an American actress. Mikayla is best known for her role as Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas in the Lifetime biopic for which she won a Young Artist Award.

Mikayla's earliest roles included an episode of her favourite childhood television show, Yo Gabba Gabba! and an episode of the daytime soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

Mikayla also joined the cast of the ABC daytime soap opera, General Hospital, in the role of Trina Robinson.

Mikayla has also found success as a voice actor with having voiced characters in episodes of the animated series, The Loud House and We Bare Bears.

And just before she booked General Hospital, Mikayla voiced the role of Wolf in the Netflix series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

Sydney talks to K9 Magazine about her passion for dogs and her career.

Tell us all about all the dogs you've loved in your life. (this is your chance to tell us everything about your dogs, past or present. Names, ages, breeds - we want to know everything!)

My dog’s name is Champion! He’s a half poodle, half schnauzer rescue from No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA), a wonderful no-kill shelter!

We adopted him at two years old, but he’s now six. His birthday is January 2nd, or so we think, it’s all a guess!

You're obviously a huge dog lover. How long have dogs been a major part of your life and how would you explain the importance of dogs to someone who hadn't ever experienced the joy of a canine/human relationship in their life?

My dog has helped me in so many ways! He helps keep me in shape and helps me stay motivated when working out.

Champ will run alongside me when I jog a mile in the park, his wonderful smile and energy keeps me going!

He’s always happy to see me and cheers me up whenever I’m having a bad day.

What are your favourite things to do with your dog(s)?

Sleep! My dog is a wonderful sleeper and always knows how to relax.

You have a really interesting career... What advice would you give to the many people who wanted to follow your path in career terms? What are the absolute best (and worst) things about your work?

The advice I would give to others trying to pursue a career in the arts is to train! It is important to have a solid foundation before pushing yourself to work professionally.

I believe the absolute best things about my work are being able to explore new characters and to meet like-minded artists who share a similar passion.

One of the most difficult parts about this profession is when you’re not able to audition and work as much.

During those dry seasons, you have to remember to go back to your training and ask yourself why you do what you love.

Here are our quick-fire questions, are you ready?

Which do you prefer and why?

Big dogs or little dogs?

Can I say medium dogs? Big dogs sometimes overpower you and little dogs are too easy to step on. That’s why I love my Champ!

Calm, relaxed dogs or dogs who live at 100mph?

I would love an energetic dog! Champ has almost no energy about 90% of the time, but it really fits the vibe of my house.

I don’t think anyone in my house could have handled a super energetic dog with my schedule.

Dogs who do as they're asked most of the time or dogs who do pretty much whatever they like whenever they like?

I prefer a dog who listens and does what they’re told. It’s better for the safety of humans!

Dogs who love to walk by your side or dogs who like to race off and cover ten thousand yards in 3 seconds?

I like a dog who can walk with me.

Days off or days at work?

Days off. I’ve got to relax like the Champ!

The fastest route or the scenic route?

Definitely the scenic route!

Nighttime or early morning?

Early morning!

Describe the last time you laughed out loud because of something you saw a dog do?

He made this super silly face! My mom caught it on camera.

What do you like to do in your downtime?

When I’m not working, I love to sleep or dance.

Let us in on a secret that very few people know about you?

I was addicted to cake frosting for a year.

What is your current favourite…?

TV show?

Wizards of Waverly Place

Album?

CTRL- SZA

Film?

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Website?

Amazon

Animal charity(s)?

South LA Animal Shelter

No-Kill Los Angeles (NKLA)

Tell us about some of the most memorable moments from your work?

One of the most memorable moments was when Eden and William, my costars at General Hospital, bought me a dozen of my favourite cupcakes for my birthday! It was so nice!

Finish the following sentence: "Dogs are..."

Awesome!

And finally, this is always a tough question and often requires some serious thought…. If dogs had the ability to speak and you could ask your dog just one question and one question only, what would you ask them and what do you think that they'd say?

My question would be: Who were you in your past life?

Champ would say: I was an old man that HATED riding the bus because he goes crazy whenever buses pass by on the street.

This is an opportunity to talk about any causes, projects, business ventures etc that are important to you and you'd like us to tell our readers about.

You can check me out on ABC’s General Hospital, Netflix’s Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek and Nickelodeon’s The Barbarian and The Troll.

Follow me on Instagram @officialsydneymikayla for updates on new projects I have coming out soon!