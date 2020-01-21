CLICK HERE To Read an Extract

It’s often said, the only downside to a dog is that they are not here long enough.

As our canine pals age, they become prone to a wide range of problems affecting their vital organs.

Interestingly, we don’t have to wait for our dogs to age in order to take preventative measures to keep their kidneys and other vital functions in good health. In fact, the sooner we implement a healthy diet, lifestyle and familiarise ourselves with the key symptoms that will help us spot potentially serious problems down the line, the better chances we give our dogs to avoid and overcome a wide range of health concerns.

Looking out for our dog’s kidney health is something to be done early on. Despite the fact that kidney problems often occur as the dog gets older, kidney problems can and do affect any dog of any breed and at any age.

This report examines the role of diet, lifestyle and addresses how to spot the signs of kidney disease in dogs as well as providing information on the prognosis for dogs that have been diagnosed with kidney disease.

The report is written with the express intention of raising awareness for owners of how to identify potential symptoms of kidney disease as well as various management plans. Always consult a vet before acting.

When healthy, the kidneys perform several key functions and remove waste products from the body in the form of urine. Kidney failure, also known as renal failure, is the inability of the kidneys to function properly.

Kidney failure is described as “chronic” or “acute”. Chronic failure means that the kidneys can no longer perform their crucial functions of excreting waste products, regulating the chemical composition of body fluids, and producing hormones. Kidney function decreases slowly, which means the physical signs of failure may appear gradually.

Acute is characterised by an abrupt or sudden decline in kidney function that leads to changes in body chemistry, including alterations in fluid and mineral balances. These changes negatively affect almost every system in the body. The physical signs are more dramatic because kidney function declines quickly.

All dog breeds can be affected and at any age.

What are the physical signs my pet might experience?

Any of the following signs may indicate kidney problems:

*Excessive drinking of water

*Increased urination

*Lethargy

*Vomiting

*Bad Breath

*Not eating for a day or more

*Weakness

*Lack of coordination when walking

*Depression

*Weight Loss of wasting of muscle tissue